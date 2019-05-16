Dialogues - A Quaint Cafe Where All Dialogues Begin!

Dialogues is a quaint cafe that is one of it's kind. At Dialogues cafe all you pay for is the time you spend at the cafe. No strings attached. You pay 220Rs for the first hour per person, and after that it's Rs. 3 per minute per person. In fact, for the time you pay you to get to use free WiFi( pretty good speed I must add), play some board games, read a book, and food is on the house. Must I add they have a menu with quite a few items and contrary to what people might think the food is actually really good? The honey chilli potato, the buttermilk, Momo's, mango juice and black bean, as well as Garlic noodles, are things I keep going back to. You are also always welcome to order in or carry your own food as well. The ambience of the place is also very home-like and comforting and very aesthetic as well. The team and staff are very friendly, and I personally love their hashtag, #dialoguesmatter. Feel free to engage with the community manager or any of the co-founders, they are always open to having conversations. They conduct some regular events in the art, travel, book and cinema space. They are also a space that is kids and pet-friendly. They have always been a coworker friendly cafe, now they are partnering with other like-minded spaces around the city as well. Highly recommend for time alone, big groups or even on a date. They are located in Koramangala and JP Nagar.