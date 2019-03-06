Craving For Some Delicious Andhra Food? Check Out This Place In Kalyan Nagar

Last week I was craving for some authentic Andhra food and asked one of my friends to take me somewhere nice. Without any delay, he asked me to come to Kalyan Nagar and we entered this beautiful restaurant. Now the place has got very good ambience with bright lighting and elegant decor. They also have a small Buddha statue in the middle of the restaurant. We were welcomed by the staffs, who then suggested some of the best must-have Andhra dishes. There are only a handful of Andhra restaurants in Bangalore where from start to end nothing can go wrong and this is one of those restaurants: SOUP : * Chicken manchow soup - 5/5 STARTERS : * Dragon chicken - 5/5 * Mushroom pepper fry - 5/5 * Mutton pepper dry fry - 5/5 * Chicken sholay kababs - 5/5 * Tawa prawns - 5/5 * Chicken ghee roast - 5/5 BIRIYANI : * Ulavacharu chicken biryani - 5/5 * Mutton kheema biryani - 5/5 * Hyderabadi dum biryan - 5/5 DESSERTS : * Double ka meeta - 5/5 * Lassi - 5/5 Add this to your must visit list :)