Step Into This Store For A Wide Range Of Home Decor To Choose From

Home Décor Stores

Stories - Global Home Concepts

rajaji nagar, Bengaluru

3, Industrial Area, Dr. Rajkumar Road, SVR Block, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Stories - Global Home Concepts, store is a live walk of abstract yet classy, modern yet homely, out of the box yet so appealing concepts that you will want to take home the moment you step in! They have full house furniture range, home decor, rugs to carpets, glasses to vases, lamp shades, storage baskets! The store has a very earthy collection also in different categories like vases, rugs, bathroom accessories which will add an edge to your house instantly since that collection is not only rare to find but highly classy!

What Could Be Better?

The prices are also not touching the roof for most decor items so can't complain!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

