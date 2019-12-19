Treat Yourself With Amazing North Indian Delicacious In HSR

Dilli To Dakshin - Located at Opposite to IFT college, 27 main, Sector 1, HSR Layout, Bangalore. Another feather in the restaurant chain of North Indian food is Delhi to Dakshin. As the name suggests it's a North Indian food restaurant which is located in Bangalore a city located in the southern part of India. The ambience is something unique I observed they have tried to recreate the garden look in the restaurant which is absolutely amazing, altogether nice place to eat some good food with friends and family and you can click lots of lovely pictures as well. Be it food or cuisine I guarantee you will fall in love with it. Food-wise go for the three-course meal that will be starter menu options followed by main course options to dessert options, suggested combination from my end will be Paneer Bhurji with roti one of the most delicious combination I found. Quick Service Staff was well mannered. Price also decent. Cheers to the team!