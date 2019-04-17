Dine In This Brewpub With Your Loved Ones For Some Amazing Food & Drinks

Amazing food coupled with great drinks and colourful ambience! I visited ShakesBierre- Brewpub & Kitchen with a few of my foodie friends on a sunny Saturday afternoon. They have 2 private rooms for karaoke where around 50 folks can gather. It can also be used for small parties or conference. The ambience of the restaurant is very eye-catchy and people will end up clicking a lot of photos here. Coming to the food, the must tries are - Shakesbiere Chips ( made of potato, Tapioca and banana) - Podi Idli (yes please try it with the chutneys) - Crispy chaat (surprise surprise chaat made from karela (bitter gourd) and spinach - Stuffed paneer ( paneer stuffed with veggies, nuts and cheese) - Fish tacos - Moroccan Tagine Drinks - - Sugarcane virgin Mojito (a perfect mixture of Sugarcane juice with mint, lime and ginger) - Miss Summer (Apple cucumber cooler with basil) Desserts - - Red wine poached pear - Chocolate Creameaux - Homemade Gelatos Overall it is such a lovely place to spend time with your loved ones!