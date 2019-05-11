Make It A Night To Remember With The Stunning Ambience At Bombay Adda

Bombay Adda which comes as a package of all these to give a halcyonic experience. Serenity, great food and a really Lit ambience. Feel-good atmosphere. Altogether a stunning place. Here's how my visit to this bombastic place went by. It felt really beautiful. As my friend and I paved our way to the fifth floor, the entrance welcomed us with a myriad of photos hanging from top to bottom, that depicted the various elements of Bombay like the famous places out there, eateries, etc. On the inside, to my right was a dining place with equally amazing lights from above. And to my left, was a huge checkered glass wall that led to the outside dining area. It was outstanding. Right there, it was illuminated by a huge chandelier with planter boxes on its four sides. We decided to dine outside as that place was even more marvellous. The whole outside dining area is so blissful that you would want to spend your entire day out there, with your favorite songs at the background and sitting right there amidst the beautiful ambience. You gotta visit in the evening to get a more beatific experience. 😍😍😍 I totally fell in love with the ambience. But I found the food menu a little vague. I expected it to have mostly Bombay delicacies but they had included some South Indian dishes as well such as neer dosa and idli platter. Well, the food was delicious. We ordered a veg pizza, siracha paneer chilli along with some beer, a Paneer Makhanwala and Kulcha with some Pani Puri. Also, they could have had some fusion chats. The pizza was subtle in taste but tasted good with zucchini, bell peppers, spinach, olives and mushrooms topped over it on a thin crust. The paneer chilli was delectable with the right amount of spices and was tongue-tangling. Served apt with the beer. 😋😋. Best time to visit would be an evening to get that glimpse of the wondrous ambience. It was great to have been here and enjoy some delectable food among the best of the atmosphere. A quintessential resto-bar for the weekend. 😉