Cozy, Dim Lights & Romantic Set up, This Place Is Perfect For A Date

Quaint, charming, and lovely. Located off of Richmond Road, in Ashok Nagar, Green Theory is idyllic, cosy, and perfect for a romantic night. The imperfect smooth-textured walls with wooden decor and the orange light string on the tree provides a pleasant environment. There is an adequate amount of greenery along with few glass terrariums, eco-friendly wall decor, and retro lighting inside the eatery. The food was delicious especially the Bruschetta and Corn and Chilly Chowder. They do have a good spread in the dessert section as well and is displayed rather beautifully. An ideal time to dine would be in the outer area, especially at night. Make sure to reserve your table as it gets crowded.