Discover Your Love For Vintage Apparel With This Clothing Line In Ashok Nagar

Discovery is a clothing store in Ashok Nagar dedicated to vintage and the disco era. With bling and jazz in their apparel, pick up some of their stuff if you want oomph in your wardrobe (and confidence).

Selling bright printed shirts, bell-bottom denim and gold bordered dresses, the folks here have curated the collection and sourced apparel from across the world so expect them all to be second hand. Jackets and sweaters with bright colours that pop, feel free to mimic your favourite disco stars and actors from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

So whether it’s a costume party you need to attend or are just looking for fun clothes -- the folks at Discovery will help you out. Just set an appointment with them, and they’ll take care of your whole attire including sunglasses, accessories and bags. The products might be on the heavier side, but we think it’s worth it.