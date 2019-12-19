Don’t you love classics like Stayin’ Alive and Saturday Night Fever? With Discovery in Ashok Nagar, you can find clothes that are vintage, disco and that are in theme with the ‘70s funk!
Discover Your Love For Vintage Apparel With This Clothing Line In Ashok Nagar
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Discovery is a clothing store in Ashok Nagar dedicated to vintage and the disco era. With bling and jazz in their apparel, pick up some of their stuff if you want oomph in your wardrobe (and confidence).
Selling bright printed shirts, bell-bottom denim and gold bordered dresses, the folks here have curated the collection and sourced apparel from across the world so expect them all to be second hand. Jackets and sweaters with bright colours that pop, feel free to mimic your favourite disco stars and actors from the ‘70s and ‘80s.
So whether it’s a costume party you need to attend or are just looking for fun clothes -- the folks at Discovery will help you out. Just set an appointment with them, and they’ll take care of your whole attire including sunglasses, accessories and bags. The products might be on the heavier side, but we think it’s worth it.
Pro-Tip
If Ashok Nagar is far away for you, follow their social media to know when they’re having the next pop up.
