Disney Princess Or Bollywood Royalty, This Boutique Will Fulfil Your Outfit Dreams

The Big Fat Indian Wedding has evolved to include elements from other traditions and cultures (like cocktails and period themed parties to name a few), but the motto ‘bigger is better’ still applies. Naina Boutique on Commercial Street and Jayanagar will sort you out whether you’re looking to be a Disney Princess or Modern Bollywood Royalty. Pulling all the stops to have you looking special on your (or whoever else’s) big day, find delicate and shimmery pastels on a 20s themed silhouette or a close to Belle from Beauty And The Beast. We’re letting you know right now that they enjoy designing outfits with tulle and crinoline (think ballgowns) to really establish your Royal status. For more Indian numbers, you can get anything inspired by your favourite Bollywood look either from their actual wedding or from the movies. Sparkly lehengas, multi-piece salwar sets, custom designed sarees or even Indo-Western gowns with actual corset tops and mermaid tail bottoms, your imagination is their fuel. While they do bespoke designs, they have a huge range of semi-stitched and ready made outfits in case you’re pressed for time (or you just happen to like what you see), and they’ll alter it to your size if required. This includes everything from their bridal and festive collection, to their less extravagant salwar suits and sarees.