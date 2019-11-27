Pamper Yourself With A Spa Session With Aroma Oils From This Brand

If fragrances and aromas are your weakness, check out Divine Aromas for their range of essential oils. Using age-old practices of Ayurveda, they bring to you organic and vegan essential oils that work well for your body, mind, and soul. Essential oils are basically the fire of the plant which makes them therapeutic, according to Indian Ayurveda. Sourced from all over the world the oils are synthetic chemical-free. Shop single oils like lavender, orange, peppermint, tea-tree, ylang-ylang, citronella and rosemary among others.

Their essential blends range is carefully curated and blended by certified aromatherapists, and each blend is made for a specific purpose; oils for headache, hangover, insomnia, cough and cold, asthma and stress to name a few and they are priced at INR 450. When it comes to skin and hair care, apart from tea tree, find other oils like juniper berry, clary sage, and germanium that soothe your skin and promotes healthy hair growth and texture. Make sure to apply the oils with a carrier oil like almond or coconut oil for both your skin and hair.

They have a range of oils for mental wellness as well as for body massage. If you are looking for aroma oil diffusers, choose from a wide range here starting at INR 800. Need a special gift for a special someone? Check out their gift boxes with aroma oils and diffusers starting at INR 699. You can shop on their website or check out their products at Organic World.