Never Too Late To Say Saree At This Karnataka Handlooms Store In Malleshwaram

Divyashree Handlooms is a store in Malleshwaram dedicated to everything saree. Promoting local crafts and artisans of the Karnataka region, they have cotton, Mysore silk, Ilkal and even Chanderi. If you don’t wear sarees, once you visit this store you’ll know it’s never too late to say saree. Available in different patterns and colours, you’ll be able to spot your favourite one given the variety of options (once you see them hung in hundreds, you’ll be thrilled!). They also have quirky embroidered sarees which are super stylish and great for occasion wear. Don’t forget to check out their festive collection.

To accompany your Saree, the handloom store has a stunning collection of blouses and you can pick your style from the array of options like mirror and patchwork. Apart from sarees, they have short kurtas with funky prints and Desi (Nehru) vests with dhori that can add a more Indo-western look to your wardrobe. They also have long cotton dresses which are perfect for the summer heat. With prices going as low as INR 250 for a sarees, we suggest heading here soon to reclaim wearing sarees - one yard at a time!

