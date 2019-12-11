Diy Art Workshops In Bangalore By The Crimson Canvas!

The Crimson Canvas workshops are 2-hour long art workshops held at cafés in Bangalore. Aimed at beginners to art, these workshops feature talented and professional artists who provide step-by-step guidance and demonstrations. These workshops are perfect if you want to bond with your family and friends, meet new people or spend some quality alone time away from the hustle of the city. Of special interest are their themed workshops. 'Paint your Pet' is a one-of-a-kind workshops which features participants creating lifelike or whimsical portraits of their pets. Movie-themes specials like the Lion King special or Frozen special are limited time workshops which are great for families. Finally, it is also worthwhile to note that they use proceeds form these events to fund their Paint to Empower initiative which comprises of workshops for underprivileged children that train them in painting techniques and teach them the ways to monetize their artwork. If you are looking for something new to do over the weekend, consider a Crimson Canvas workshop.