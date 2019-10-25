Bowling Nights On Weekends? This Sports Bar Is All You Need!

So while everyone loves bowling on the weekends it is a bit pricey. My usual bowling haunt is Amoeba in Church street which has nice wide-spaced Bowling alleys and is spacious as well. They have around 10 lanes in total. While the charges are more than Rs 350 per person per game during weekend nights before 9 pm. The charges after 9 pm are Rs 200 per game per person. These lowered charges are also applicable on weekday nights after 9 pm. While they charge Rs 430 for a card after 9 pm for two people which includes the game cost for both as well as shoes. So now if you go late after grabbing a bite you pay almost half the normal weekend charges!! Beat it like the Flinstones🤪 They even reward the highest scorer of the day with some free games. Pro tip: Please carry your socks to avoid buying a new pair of socks for the game.