Don't Miss Dining At This Iconic Restaurant In Hampi

Hampi is paradise for history buffs from all over the world. The crowd here is truly global and swoons over the majestic ruins spread all over the city. In the early days, the riverside used to be crowded with cafes and homestays, but those had to be removed post government intervention. One of the most famous cafes serving global cuisine is now in the bylanes of the old town near the popular Virupakshi temple complex. Known as Mango Tree restaurant named after the mango tree on the riverside where one could swing as if over the river, the place has lost its old charm after getting displaced, but fortunately for us, the food remains the same. They serve Indian, Continental, and Middle Eastern cuisine here. The place has a total chill vibe, with a floor seating area where mattresses have been laid out with low tables so one can sprawl out and stretch legs after having walked all over the place. Do not forget to try the hummus, falafel, and pita bread combo here, it's one of the most delicious items on the menu. The Indian thali is sumptuous too. Do ask the server for the special of the day. We were lucky to get served Banoffee pie as a dessert, and it was great. Served on a banana leaf with no frills at all, the taste was excellent. Totally recommend everybody to check out the food here. And one more thing, they only serve vegetarian food here and some vegan dishes. But the flavours are authentic and the food is delicious.👍