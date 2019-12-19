The Sugar Doughnuts at Thom’s Bakery & Super Market Is A Must-Eat

As soon as you step into Thom’s, you will know that there is a bakery in here somewhere by the tantalising aroma of freshly-baked goodies that fills the air. Thom’s is all about their bakery and their fully stocked supermarket. The bakery also produces great breads, cakes, and meaty savoury delights such as samosas, pies, puffs, and all sorts of fattening, flaky, sweet treats, but at very reasonable prices. The supermarket is the go to place for the regular {local produce} and not-so-regular {imported products such as chocolates, sauces, tinned foods, etc.} grocery needs. Bottled olives and “foreign” chocolates have adorned their stands long before Luru commonly spoke about them.