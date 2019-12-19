Head To This Store In Koramangala For Dresses, Shirts And Chinos For The Kids, Especially Girls

This brand is available across retail options like Central, Apple of My I or Megamart, as well as online, but for the best offerings, in a neatly set out space, hit up the store in Koramangala, on the opposite end of JNC Road. The store has a larger collection for girls, and you'll find dresses that are simple, but perfectly smart and have just the right amount of glam to make your little lady stand out. In a wide range of colours and prints from bold geometric to pretty florals and also festival themed prints, Doodle Kids won't disappoint. The prices start at an easy enough INR 500, and go up to INR 2,000. That's for really fancy and flouncy stuff as well, so not a bad deal.

As a mother of a four-year-old, what struck me most was that this brand is very keen on making girls dresses easy to manage. Their funda is simple - high quality, easy maintenance and long lasting fabrics. Every mum’s dream. In fact, we like that this brand has trousers, shirts and tracks for girls, and it's not limited to dresses only.

For the young gentleman, find chinos, trousers, shorts and shirts, but nothing exceptional or extraordinary.