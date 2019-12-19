Stock Up On Some Rajasthani Quilts, Bed Sheets & Spreads, And Dohars From This Brand

Jaipur-born Vishakha Mehta's aim is to promote the rich craft of hand block printing through her brand Dori. And how does she do it? With colourful hand block printed home and dining linens of course. Her collection of bed sheets, bedspreads, cushion covers, quilts, table runners, and dohars looks straight out of a catalogue at a Rajasthani craft emporium. Probably it's got to do with the fact that she works with local artisans and export houses in sourcing these products and bringing them back here.

The bedsheets and bedspreads are something that you'd like to invest in given the familiar Rajasthani prints feature extensively on them. Price for these start at a cool INR 1,300. In fact, Dori's collection starts at INR 750, with the quilts and dohars maxing out anywhere between INR 4,000 and INR 4,500.

