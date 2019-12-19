Floral Prints And Checkered Shirts: This Store Is Great For Business Casuals

A two-storey shop in the busy New BEL Road, Double Two specialises in business casuals and formal wear for both men and women. The brand itself is British heritage (it's 79 years old!) and this shop is its first venture in India. For the ladies, we would recommend going through their collection of paisley dresses and floral print shirts. Not only are they pretty and summery, but the material (cotton and linen) is super soft and perfect for the current weather. On our last visit, we picked up a sleek and elegant indigo paisley shirt dress, and we're absolutely loving it!

The store is partial to men, and on the top floor, you'll find plenty of semi-casual, floral shirts to crisp, monotone or checkered shirts that you can wear to work, and even laid back t-shirts, belts and other accessories. We also spotted chinos and some suits. Speaking of suits, you can visit the store and get one made-to-measure, starting from INR 5,000, and pair them with any of the shirts in the store.