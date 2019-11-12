A Pocket-Friendly Dinner Date? Bologna Has Got You Covered!

Bologna redefines a fine Italian dining experience where even the menu is in Italian. Loved the Friday night ambience, it is super cosy and romantic. They light up a candle on your table so next time you're looking to have a candlelight Friday night dinner date, do consider this awesome restaurant in Indiranagar. I tried the Pork ribs and the Chicken steak previously and decided to never go back because although the chicken steak was simply delicious, the pork ribs were cut in the worst manner possible and had rather splintered bones that got into my tooth. They said it was a rare case and maybe just my bad luck. However, when I went back over there a second time with friends - we had a brilliant Friday night. First I had the Italian style breaded chicken strips and I really couldn't imagine that the chicken could be so well marinated and flavourful. I also had the Pink sauce chicken linguini - the sauce was one of the bests I've ever had and the chicken pieces were soft and juicy. To end with, I had their signature Tiramisu topped with caramel popcorn. Strong flavours of coffee with a tinge of sweetness. Followed by the Mango mousse - it was an artwork in itself, the mousse was light and fluffy. To end with, the chocolate bomb - your usual choco lava cake served alongside ice cream. I'm really satisfied with the food now