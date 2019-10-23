Visit This outlet For Some Unique Cocktails & Yum Food!

Bombay Brasserie: Loved the way the place is painted in blue and white so refreshing it was the first thing that caught my attention. Was here for lunch on a Sunday afternoon was surprised to see how the place was all packed as it was my first time here once I started getting all the dishes and drinks that were served on the table it was clear the place maintained a quality which has made it so popular for sure I loved the following In Cocktails, * Molly lolly: Taquila based cocktail with a candy dipped in the drink and a proportionately made a drink with good consistency relive your childhood Starters, * Karari Gobi: Deep-fried to golden brown with gobi covered by the batter into crisp and same time cooked appropriately * Chargrilled vegetables and Paneer: This is presented in such a fancy manner with some fryums spread over the grilled veggies and paneer served along with green chutney In the main course, don't miss, * Matar stuffed kulcha and aloo rassa: well the kulcha is self-explanatory the aloo rassa is very tangy and tasty a must-try. Desserts, * Grandma's Hot chocolate fudge: You will be amazed by how hot chocolate and plain vanilla ice cream makes a great combo with biscuit crumbs spread