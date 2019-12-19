Recently visited Opus Club situated in the middle of Harlur Road. Seemingly very quite from the outside, this place happens to play some amazing music. The ambience is like any other club until 9:30 pm. After which the amazing music drags you on to the floor. I visited it on a Saturday, and the mashup that was played took me to the 90's, and my entire group and I ended up dancing like crazy.
Don't Wait For The Weekend: Drink & Dance Your Heart Out At Opus
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
They should add some dishes to the menu. We were damn hungry but they hardly had options on the food menu.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Big Group
Pubs
