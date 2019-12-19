Don't Wait For The Weekend: Drink & Dance Your Heart Out At Opus

img-gallery-featured
Pubs

Opus Super Club

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

26, Near HP Petrol Pump, Harlur Road, HSR, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Recently visited Opus Club situated in the middle of Harlur Road. Seemingly very quite from the outside, this place happens to play some amazing music. The ambience is like any other club until 9:30 pm. After which the amazing music drags you on to the floor. I visited it on a Saturday, and the mashup that was played took me to the 90's, and my entire group and I ended up dancing like crazy.

What Could Be Better?

They should add some dishes to the menu. We were damn hungry but they hardly had options on the food menu.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

Pubs

Opus Super Club

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

26, Near HP Petrol Pump, Harlur Road, HSR, Bengaluru

image-map-default