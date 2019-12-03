There Are A Few Dry Days Coming Up In Bangalore Starting Now!

Parts of Bangalore will have four dry days during the by-elections, and it's when the city's four constituencies -- Shivajinagar, KR Puram, Yeshwantpur, and Mahalakshmi Layout -- go into voting. The dry days will begin on Tuesday, December 3 from 6 pm and it will end at 12 midnight Thursday, December 5. It'll be a full dry day on Thursday, December 5, which is the day of the voting. This means all the watering holes including wine and spirits shops in the city will be on a lockdown mode. There will also be a dry day on Monday, December 9 for the whole day on the account on voting counting. That will begin at midnight Sunday-Monday to midnight of Monday-Tuesday.