Recently renovated to include an upper floor with similar seating, the cafe retains its open courtyard, spots of greenery, cemented seats, gabled roof and oxide flooring, much like an old, Kerala-style house. Whether you want to sit back with a book or have a long conversation over cups of coffee, the relaxed ambience is ideal. What’s more, plenty of artworks (by city-based as well as foreign artists exhibited free of charge) all around to gawk at or a shelf of books to pick from while you tuck in to the food.

The menu here includes salads, breakfast dishes, sandwiches and desserts (all made in-house with fresh ingredients) with pizzas, pastas and steaks among the new additions. Plus a long list of drinks to choose from! The Chicken Melt Sandwich here is a winning combination of brown bread packed with tender chicken chunks and cheese. We’re also fans of their vegetable stroganoff which is filling as it is wholesome.

Ask any regular at Dyu and they’ll insist that you not leave without trying their signature Chocolate Cake (served with rich chocolate sauce) or a slice of their homemade Banoffee Pie, which is an all-time favourite (so, don’t be surprised if they run out of it). For drinks, the press coffee is just as refreshing as their Cold Coffee – iced espresso served with milk and sugar, so you can make it just the way you like, hot or cold. We love that they get their tea leaves right from Munnar, served in a steaming pot with lemon and honey.

With Inputs from Roshni Jacob