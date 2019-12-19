We mean that literally and figuratively as this one’s set at a height of about 2,900 feet, giving you a spectacular view of the lush Western Ghats. There’s different categories of accommodation, but we think you should ditch the cottages and rooms – which are really nice in their own right, in favour of the more exotic offerings. Why wouldn’t you want to stay in a treehouse, a glass house with a private pool or a waterfall one? Our favourite, the treehouse room, which isn’t just a room in the clouds. This one has a portico, a bedroom, bath and a 360 degree view of the marvellous greenery below. Head in the clouds takes on a whole new meaning here! While honeymooners will love it for privacy, it’s really great for anyone who loves to wake up to gorgeous nature.