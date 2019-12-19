Get a bird’s eye view of Chikamagalur alongside homely accommodation {and food} and a funky swimming pool for entertainment at this interesting holiday resort.
Chikmagalur From Different Angle Courtesy Eagle Eye Holiday Resort
We mean that literally and figuratively as this one’s set at a height of about 2,900 feet, giving you a spectacular view of the lush Western Ghats. There’s different categories of accommodation, but we think you should ditch the cottages and rooms – which are really nice in their own right, in favour of the more exotic offerings. Why wouldn’t you want to stay in a treehouse, a glass house with a private pool or a waterfall one? Our favourite, the treehouse room, which isn’t just a room in the clouds. This one has a portico, a bedroom, bath and a 360 degree view of the marvellous greenery below. Head in the clouds takes on a whole new meaning here! While honeymooners will love it for privacy, it’s really great for anyone who loves to wake up to gorgeous nature.
Room With A View
More of a water baby? Fear not, the Glass House Cottage, built with eco-friendly interlocking wall bricks on one side, and glass on the other three for a panoramic view. But the crowning glory is the plunge pool in each room – lounging about with wine glass in hand just got easy! If you want just the view, the Sky Walk Villa is a great choice, and instead of a pool you get a wrap-around balcony with glass flooring! Trippy, eh? Or opt for the waterfall room which has a water feature in front of the bed. So going to bed means falling asleep to the gentle gurgling of it. Truly mesmerising from experience.
Coffee, Treks, Action
When here, make sure to make use of the nature you’re placed smack in the centre of. Apart from the usual plantation tours, bird watching, fishing and coracle rides, these folks take up a notch or two with a wild life safari, river side picnic, white water rafting and even some target practicing if you’re the gun wielding sorts! Then again, if that’s too much action and activity, how about just wallowing in the swimming pool? It isn’t your regular pool. A rain curtain kicks up some romance while the sunken bar is for the tippler. Plus, a Jacuzzi with cannon and high jet streams to truly pamper. Oh! And it’s been built in such a way that the horizon is infinity. In line with their eco-friendly policy, they also promote local cultures, so go ahead and volunteer on the 130 acre plantation.
#LBBTip
Don’t go expecting star-style luxury because you won’t get it. This one is more down-to-earth.
