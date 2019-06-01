Top 5 Restaurants In Bangalore To Grab Biryani For Breakfast

Nearly a cult favourite of Bangalore, Shivaji Military Hotel is one of the best joints in town to get authentic donne biryanis. Granted, it is highly unlikely to get a table here, but even if you had to stand out on the streets and eat it, it’d be worth it. Perfect for breakfast, since you get the chance to taste this iconic biryani without catching the chaotic lunch crowd. It doesn’t matter if you’re from Sadashivanagar or S.G. Palya, at Shivaji Military Hotel all you are is an ardent lover of Biryani.

