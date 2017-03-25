The restaurant shuts by 9.30pm. So head there only for an early dinner.
Eat And Shop At Go Native, Jayanagar's New Organic Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Great For
Pro-tip
What could be better?
One of their signature dishes was over by the time we placed an order. So it would be better if the management ensured that there is enough stock of their popular dishes.
I liked
This cafe lives up to its tagline 'farm to table'. Everything sold here is fresh and organic. Ingredients are sourced from local farms that practice sustainable farming techniques. Indian food with a contemporary twist is what you'll find on the menu here. The menu changes to be in sync with seasonal ingredients.
More info
You can shop for organic honey, salad spreads, jams and so on. Also, you'll find a lot of home decor products on display made by local artisans.
Also On Go Native
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Comments (0)