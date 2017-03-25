Eat And Shop At Go Native, Jayanagar's New Organic Cafe

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Go Native

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

64, 10th Main Road, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

Pro-tip

The restaurant shuts by 9.30pm. So head there only for an early dinner.

What could be better?

One of their signature dishes was over by the time we placed an order. So it would be better if the management ensured that there is enough stock of their popular dishes.

I liked

This cafe lives up to its tagline 'farm to table'. Everything sold here is fresh and organic. Ingredients are sourced from local farms that practice sustainable farming techniques. Indian food with a contemporary twist is what you'll find on the menu here. The menu changes to be in sync with seasonal ingredients.

More info

You can shop for organic honey, salad spreads, jams and so on. Also, you'll find a lot of home decor products on display made by local artisans.

Cafes

Go Native

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

64, 10th Main Road, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default