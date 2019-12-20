Thinking Of A Feast? This Biryani Has To Be On Your Bucket List!

With branches in Frazer Town and Kalyan Nagar, S.S. Bucket Biryani promises to add novelty to your next biryani hogging out. And they are doing it by the bucket loads! We visited their Kalyan Nagar outlet and we recommend this place is best for a takeout especially when you have plenty of hungry mouths at home.

The menu has Indian and Chinese on offer. But do concentrate (almost entirely) on the biryani here. You can order up plates if you are flying solo but you can get a small tub (like the KFC one) that feeds two to three people. If you need more, sign up for the Double Pack (INR 390 for chicken, 510 for mutton) where they’ll heap a mini-bucket with plenty of biryani. With this, you also get a plate of Chicken 65, boiled eggs, and usual raita and brinjal curry. For a larger crowd, i.e. around 10 people, there’s the Mega Bucket Chicken Biryani (INR 1,790 for chicken, INR 2,090 for mutton). The portion and the bucket size increases with this one.

The chicken biryani, that we tried, was slightly greasy, delicately flavoured, and had plenty of meaty chunks in it. Definitely worth the price we are shelling out. We also tried the Chicken Kababs and they too were succulent and went perfectly with our tipple. The rest of the menu comes with familiar options like the Tandoori Chicken, Butter Chicken Masala, Dum Murgh Chicken, Chicken Lollypop and Mutton Pepper Fry.