Lassi, Biryani And Prawn Ghee Roast Down The Koramangala Club Lane

Drop by during snack time and gear up for a calorie-fest. Their signature Kota Kachoris are stuffed with a spicy mix, while the Alu Pyaz versions are mellower but bigger in size. You can sink your teeth into piping, hot jalebis. And top it all with a glass of lassi.

Didn’t include your favourite joint on the Koramangala Club lane? Tell us in comments.