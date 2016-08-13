Koramangala is one of those rare neighbourhoods in Bangalore where one, quiet lane can throw up more food and drink options that you could count on your fingers. The Koramangala Club lane {where the main gate is} is one such street. From the entrance of the club and all the way up to the arterial 100 Feet Road, you’ll find cafes, hole-in-the wall joints, and regional food havens. LBB strolls by to find the best eat-out spots on this happening lane.
Lassi, Biryani And Prawn Ghee Roast Down The Koramangala Club Lane
LBB’s Loving
Nellai Aappakadai
Reader’s Vote
Bundar
Bhojohori Manna
Named after one of Manna Dey’s most recognised melodies, Bengali restaurant Bhojohori Manna hits all the right notes. Easy on the pocket, you’ll find a range of snacks as well as filling thalis and main course options here. Do try the authentic Mutton Biryani, Potoler Dolma {gourd stuffed with meat or prawn}, and the Postor Bora {deep-fried fritters made with poppy seeds}.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Madurai Idly Shop
Need a quick, satisfying meal? Then, a stop by this popular darshini will do you a world of good. Fluffy idlis, ghee-doused dosas, and pongal are all favourites here. Don’t forget to get your fill of filter coffee as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Lassi Chowk
When your throat is parched and you’ve got something more than H2O on your mind, take a trip to this outlet. Their lassis are thick, come topped with fresh fruits and sell like hotcakes. Apart from this, you can also sign up for faloodas, fresh fruit juices, and kulfis.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Bundar
This sunny cafe is a huge hit with the crowds. Pick your spot out in the sun {they have outdoor seating} or cosy up in the charming interiors, and choose from a vast selection of nibbles. The burgers are the big draw here. The All American Cheese Burger {comes with a crumb-fried patty}, the spicy Kolaveri Di, and the Texas Pulled Pork Burger win many votes here. If you prefer having dessert as a meal, then, don’t miss their signature Messy Shake. It’s a massive offering that’s loaded with chocolate brownie, chocolate shavings, ice cream, and whipped cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Anupam’s Coast II Coast
Popular with seafood lovers, this place celebrates the flavours of the Konkan Coast. Pile your plate with Prawn Ghee Roast, Maravai Sukka {clams dressed up in a coconut-based masala}, and their rava-coated fish fry. You can then order up plates of neer dosa or appams and pair them up with Chicken Kundapur or Mutton Sukka.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Uday Sweets
A tiny establishment that stands amidst a row of shops, Uday Sweets is perfect for a quick bite. Kachoris and chaats make for a delightful snack. But if you are looking for more heavy-duty offerings then try their Parathas, Poori Sabji, or their Thali that comes for a meagre INR 70.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Kota Kachori
Drop by during snack time and gear up for a calorie-fest. Their signature Kota Kachoris are stuffed with a spicy mix, while the Alu Pyaz versions are mellower but bigger in size. You can sink your teeth into piping, hot jalebis. And top it all with a glass of lassi.
Didn’t include your favourite joint on the Koramangala Club lane? Tell us in comments.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Comments (0)