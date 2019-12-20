If you want to help yourself to some Mumbaiyya style vada pao, then your search in Bangalore should end at Eat-Eroo. Plus, they have dabeli too.
Eat Eroo - Bombay Vada Pav, Marathahalli Will Make All Your Vada Pav Dreams Come True
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
People hungry for some authentic vada pav and dabeli.
What's The Ambience Like?
Not much of ambience also it is always crowded.
Must Eat
They serve the best vada pav and dhabeli in bangalore. Special mention — the unique chilli chutney slathered on to the vada pav and served as a condiment with the dabeli.
How Was My Experience?
Locating Eat Eroo is quite difficult and even Google Maps don’t help much. But all that effort is so worth it when you get to eat such good vada pav and dabeli in bangalore.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)