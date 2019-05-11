Eat Healthy Everyday With Eat.Fit

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Eat.Fit

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rajat Towers, 11th Main Road, 1st Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

5 Outlets
image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

You can subscribe to a healthy nutritious meal either weekly or monthly. They give a Superfood of the Day which is super delicious. Delivery is always on time! You have an option to change or cancel your meals too!

What Could Be Better?

I feel that the prices are quite high but they generally have discounts round the clock

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Other Outlets

Eat.Fit

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

Building Bearing, 24, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Eat.Fit

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.7

772, Srinivagilu, Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Eat.fit

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru
4.0

4-C/501, Ground Floor, CMR Road, HRBR Layout, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Eat.Fit Cafe

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

Icon Mall, Ground Floor, 2981, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Eat.Fit

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
3.9

Rajat Towers 2, 35-29/2, 11th Main Road, TMC Layout, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
Fast Food Restaurants

Eat.Fit

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rajat Towers, 11th Main Road, 1st Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

5 Outlets
image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Eat.Fit

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

Building Bearing, 24, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Eat.Fit

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.7

772, Srinivagilu, Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Eat.fit

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru
4.0

4-C/501, Ground Floor, CMR Road, HRBR Layout, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Eat.Fit Cafe

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

Icon Mall, Ground Floor, 2981, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Eat.Fit

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
3.9

Rajat Towers 2, 35-29/2, 11th Main Road, TMC Layout, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default