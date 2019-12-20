Here’s What You Should Eat At This Iconic Seafood Restaurant On Church Street

Anupam's Coast 2 Coast

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

56, Above Starbucks, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Located right above the Starbucks on Church Street, Anupam’s Coast II Coast is ideal for lazy Sunday family lunches. Since everyone knows that you can’t leave this place without trying the Ghee Roast, we started off with just that. Red, spicy, fragrant and rich (one of the spiciest versions of Ghee Roast in the city, we think!), this one goes especially well with their Neer Dosa. The Mushroom Ghee Roast is nearly as good, but who’re we kidding – you’re just there for the seafood, no?

Second on our must-try list was their Seer Tawa Fry. Not only did we love it for how simple, crispy and flavourful it is (the masalas really seep into the fish), but the portion size is decent, too. We’d suggest you split it with someone so you can save some space for the rest of the meal. Of course, when it came to Team LBB, we did no such sensible thing. In fact, we went ahead and asked for a third starter – the Pomfret Masala. Needless to say, it was too much. Yet the masala and the freshness of the pomfret was absolutely worth it!

For the mains, we chose to go with Appams and Mutton Stew. The appams are huge, yet surprisingly light. We had half a mind to ask for the Ghee Roast again at this point (the stew was a little too sweet for our taste). For dessert, we got the Ragi Manni – a delicious, wobbly, custard-like pudding. While the mains and dessert were great, we’d actually recommend Coast II Coast for their starters. Followed by a nice Sunday nap, of course.

Pro-Tip

They also serve alcohol here. If you can't make it all the way to Church Street, they have an outlet in Koramangala as well.

Other Outlets

Anupam's Coast 2 Coast

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1

113, 6th Cross Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

