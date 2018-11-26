Eat Unlimited Pizzas & Desserts For Just INR 299 With This Pizzeria's New Menu

Onesta's new menu brings new and interesting pizzas, pasta and desserts with a pizza starting at INR 59. How cool is that? Well, it gets cooler, because you can gorge on the entire pizza and dessert menu endlessly thanks to their all-you-can-eat unlimited menu for just INR 299 (per person of course, and no sharing!). If you are a non-vegetarian, then you'll have to just shell out INR 349. Win-win in any case, because we are talking about over 36 different kinds of pizzas and 16 varieties of dessert that you can stuff your face with. Along with the classic pizzas like Farmhouse Special you got to try their seven different kinds of margheritas (sauteed mushrooms and chicken bolognese are our picks). Also, non-vegetarians do try the Malai Chicken and Lemon Cilantro Fish. Pastafarians, they have introduced spaghetti into the menu. Mexican Hot & Spice Nachos and Green Chilli Roasted Chicken Bruschetta are new on the appetiser section and gets our thumbs up! Mango Baked Cheesecake to end things on a sweet note! Or dessert jars.