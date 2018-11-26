Onesta's new menu comes with interesting pizza like the Achari Paneer and different kinds of margheritas. But the best part is you can gorge on the entire pizza menu for just INR 299.
Eat Unlimited Pizzas & Desserts For Just INR 299 With This Pizzeria's New Menu
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome?
Onesta's new menu brings new and interesting pizzas, pasta and desserts with a pizza starting at INR 59. How cool is that? Well, it gets cooler, because you can gorge on the entire pizza and dessert menu endlessly thanks to their all-you-can-eat unlimited menu for just INR 299 (per person of course, and no sharing!). If you are a non-vegetarian, then you'll have to just shell out INR 349. Win-win in any case, because we are talking about over 36 different kinds of pizzas and 16 varieties of dessert that you can stuff your face with. Along with the classic pizzas like Farmhouse Special you got to try their seven different kinds of margheritas (sauteed mushrooms and chicken bolognese are our picks). Also, non-vegetarians do try the Malai Chicken and Lemon Cilantro Fish. Pastafarians, they have introduced spaghetti into the menu. Mexican Hot & Spice Nachos and Green Chilli Roasted Chicken Bruschetta are new on the appetiser section and gets our thumbs up! Mango Baked Cheesecake to end things on a sweet note! Or dessert jars.
How Much Did It Cost?
The pizzas start at an easy INR 59 and if you are doing a meal for two, it should cost just about INR 500.
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Kids
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)