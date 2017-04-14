Halloumi, Manakish & Labneh: This Middle Eastern Eatery In Kammanahalli Will Spoil You

Recently opened, Eatapita is a dine-n-dash sort of establishment. The menu has pizzas, manakish, and pita offerings. On a hot, afternoon, we started off our meal with a Halloumi. The soft pita pocket was stuffed with grilled, slightly salty Halloumi cheese, fresh veggies, and tahini. We must say it made for a lovely summer time dish — light and fresh.

We then set our sights on the Labneh and Zaatar Manakish. A lot of restaurants in the city now claim to make Manakish, but Eatapita is one of the rare ones that actually offers traditional flavours. The manakish are small in size so make sure you get a couple if you are here only for this. We got thin slices of toasty and crunchy dough that were half covered in zaatar. The herb mix {thyme, oregano, and marjoram} came speckled with sesame and, both, exuded a rich, smoky flavour. The drizzle of olive oil ensured that the manakish wasn’t too dry. The other half was slathered with a creamy and deliciously sour labneh. For those of you who are keen on counting your calories, this is a great alternative to pizza.