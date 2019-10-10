Pizza Lovers Just Can't Miss This One For Sure, Check Out This Italian Place Now!

If you claim yourself to be a pizza lover, you ought to visit this Italian pizzeria, Eating Love on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. This pizzeria truly defines what eating love means and that love is pizza. The preparations that make this place super awesome are: 1. The POPEYE Pizza ( full of cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto base sauce and all this on a healthy wheat dough!) 2. Homemade Kombucha ( a tangy homemade fermented tea which will definitely blow your mind) 3. Pink Marinara Pasta ( creamy, full of veggies and the sauce is just perfect) 4. Garlic Bread ( The cheese, veggies and a generous pouring of olive oil makes it taste heavenly) 5. The POMODORO pizza ( It is one of their signature pizzas and the smokey flavour of this one will make you come back to it again and again) Overall, the ambience of the place is lively, the staff is polite and the food is fantastic!