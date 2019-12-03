Pop By This Outlet To Explore Yum Italian Flavours & More!

Visited Eating Love with my wife to experience this lovely place that was opened on 14th February last year. We tried several things here, of which my favourites were: -Garlic bread with mozzarella - POPEYE - Eating Love signature Pizza It contains Basil cashew pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, cherry tomatoes, and baby spinach. - FUNGI DI BOSCO -Eating Love signature Pasta It contains Farfalle, wild mushroom, cream cheese, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan cheese. The best thing about this place is that everything is prepared on the spot, even the dough of pizza. Their pizzas are wheat-based and are really amazing. The ingredients they use are exotic and make their dishes unique in quality, quantity, and flavor. To drink, I loved the following: 1. Organic fresh mint mojito. 2. Homemade Kombucha Both of the drinks were refreshing and goes well with their Italian Pizzas. I strongly recommend this place.