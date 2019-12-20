For a hearty meal in the form of a lavish buffet, and a view that is possibly unmatched in the whole city, head to Ebony, at the top of Barton Centre.
Get Amazing Views And A Lavish Buffet For INR 500 At This Rooftop Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Who Is It For?
Whether it’s a kitty party, a family lunch, or even a cosy date, if you’re looking for a good meal with great value for money {INR 455 from Monday to Thursday and INR 495 Friday to Sunday}, this should be high on your list.
What's The Ambience Like?
Set atop the iconic Barton Centre on MG Road, Ebony is an old-school fine dine restaurant with possibly the best views of the CBD skyline. And while you’re smack in the centre of town, it feels more like you’re up on cloud nine. There’s inside seating, but the terrace area is great to catch the refreshing breeze.
Must Eat
Pick the buffet if you go for lunch. There’s great choice — be it Indian, Chinese, Thai and even a smattering of European. Biryani {vegetarian or meat} is known to be good, as is the dal makhani. Don’t forget to hit up the chaat counter too. They have a large selection of desserts too.
How Was My Experience?
I really enjoy going to this place. I count it among the best buffets in city. I love the mains, and in fact, I think the menu is perfect. Plus, you have a view of the busy city which everyone can appreciate.
