Go Green: This Eco-Friendly Store In Kamanahalli Is Just What You Need To Ditch Plastic!

Located in Sena Vihar apartments in Kamanahalli, EcoSansar is an eco-friendly store that is influencing the mindset of citizens who live in the area. Started with the vision to bring forth eco-friendly products made by talented rural artisans across the country, the options here are great alternatives to plastic. Selling products like grass handwoven clutches, bamboo desk lamps and gift boxes, these will make for great home decor and gifts. Check out their banana fibre wallets that come in pretty designs along with table runners that will add an earthy aesthetic to your house.

If you’re planning a picnic or heading to the market to pick up groceries, check out their picnic baskets. Toy baskets, bamboo blinds, curtains and other stuff can be purchased in bulk in case you need to place an order for corporate gifting. Jewellery boxes that come in checkered patterns and bright colours will add a pop of colour to your dressing area. They also take up customisations in case you have a special occasion coming up (they’ve done bamboo planters in the past). With prices going as low as INR 100, you should definitely check out this place to pick up some eco-friendly products for your house!