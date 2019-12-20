Live In An Eco-Friendly, Luxury Resort In The Middle Of Panna Tiger Reserve

This luxurious but earth-friendly resort in the heart of the tiger reserve of Panna, this one is all about going local – from food to the material used to make the cottages. And you know it’s going to be true to the earth when Raghu and Joanna are at the helm of it. Raghu is considered one of India’s foremost tiger biologists and both Raghu and Joanna have worked extensively on documenting and conservation of the Tigers of Panna.