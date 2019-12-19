Stay Amongst Waterfalls And Hills Without Leaving City Borders At This Nature Retreat

Using eco-friendly methods of construction, Aura Kalari houses different cottages like a mudhouse, treehouse and the waterfall view room. Enjoy nature walks, have a great time with indoor and outdoor games, campfire evenings and barbeque dinners. Kalari, a form of martial arts that originated in South India is practised here and you might get to witness this.

The treehouse is built around a mango tree with sturdy branches holding it up and comes with wooden panelling and a rustic aura. The mudhouse is a twin bedroom living space for an occupancy of four people which is great for a family. The waterfall view room is great for couples as it overlooks green landscaping with a small waterfall that adds to a soothing ambiance. Take a dip in their pool and eat lovely home-cooked meals to get rid of work stress. Starting at INR 6,000 per room, we suggest visiting the retreat for a special occasion like an anniversary.

