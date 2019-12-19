Stay Amongst Waterfalls And Hills Without Leaving City Borders At This Nature Retreat

Want to get out of town for a weekend getaway? Check into Aura Kalari Nature Retreat and spend your time amidst waterfalls and hills without leaving Namma Bengaluru.
Using eco-friendly methods of construction, Aura Kalari houses different cottages like a mudhouse, treehouse and the waterfall view room. Enjoy nature walks, have a great time with indoor and outdoor games, campfire evenings and barbeque dinners. Kalari, a form of martial arts that originated in South India is practised here and you might get to witness this.
The treehouse is built around a mango tree with sturdy branches holding it up and comes with wooden panelling and a rustic aura. The mudhouse is a twin bedroom living space for an occupancy of four people which is great for a family. The waterfall view room is great for couples as it overlooks green landscaping with a small waterfall that adds to a soothing ambiance. Take a dip in their pool and eat lovely home-cooked meals to get rid of work stress. Starting at INR 6,000 per room, we suggest visiting the retreat for a special occasion like an anniversary.
The property is located in Chikkagubbi village (outskirts of Bangalore) and might be difficult to find. We suggest calling before hand and getting the exact address from the owners.
