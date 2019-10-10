Sunday Plans? Enjoy A Lavish Buffet Spread At Deja Vu

DeJaVu is a buffet restaurant and bar, a redefined and relocated outlet from Gopalan mall in Bannerghatta road which was known for its economical buffet with a good spread of varieties in buffet and now still maintaining the same quality for an economical price. Typical buffet service where starters are served at the table and the main course is self-service buffet counter arrangement. There's one complimentary drink (non-alcoholic) that you can choose from the menu. Starters were an absolute delight, we had so much of it that we were almost full with just starters. The main course really had a good spread of items, especially for vegetarians. There were 3 variants of rice in veg (veg biryani, fried rice & corn pulao) which is really very rare in veg counters at any buffet restaurants. There were almost 4-5 curries in veg for Indian bread. There were few bunch varieties in desserts but it was all delicious. 4 flavours of ice creams and not to forget there's a live pani puri counter. Excellent service, we had been there on a weekday afternoon and place was packed with all the tables occupied and the staff really did a good job managing and handling things around even with such a big buzz of a huge crowd all over the place. there's plenty of parking space for both 2 wheeler and 4 wheeler, so parking shouldn't be a problem.