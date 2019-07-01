Ecstasy, the new kid on the block, is a cafe that should be on your list for some continental food at Indiranagar.
Get Your Dose Of Ecstasy At This Cafe In Indiranagar
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
Shortcut
Ecstasy, the new kid on the block, is a cafe that should be on your list for some continental food at Indiranagar.
What Makes It Awesome
Located on the 12th main road, Indiranagar, Ecstasy is a new cafe that has made an entry, serving some delicious continental food. This cosy cafe has a Pinterest vibe to it - with walls painted with abstract accents and hipster tungsten bulbs - and makes a great date spot.
They serve a variety of Cafe Conti food like all day breakfast, overnight mason jars, open toasts and sandwiches, salads, appetisers, pizzas, pasta and other mains. The mixed veg cigar rolls with Aioli sauce priced at INR 180 is highly recommended and it is a melange of Japanese rolls made out of rice paper with an Italian twist. If you are a vegetarian, do try their Ecstasy Gourmet Veg Burger priced at INR 260. It is huge and quite filling for a tiny person like yours truly. The Pan Seared Fish Fillet priced at INR 400 is an absolute winner as the fish is well cooked and drizzled with a fish sauce with a hint of white wine. The service is quite fast and the waiters are quite attentive.
They also sell Siddapur fine coffee in different blends, spices like cloves, cardamom and black pepper, mulberry preserve and pickles from The Earth Reserve. There are some cute little indoor plants that may catch your attention and yes, they are for sale.
What Could Be Better
If you are looking for some peace and quiet, then Ecstasy might not be great as the sound echoes a lot and gets a bit annoying after a point, especially if there are large groups dining there.
Pro-Tip
If you are curious about your food and want to know more about how it is made, you can ask for the sous-chef Abhilash and he'd love to explain it in detail to you.
