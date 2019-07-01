Get Your Dose Of Ecstasy At This Cafe In Indiranagar

Located on the 12th main road, Indiranagar, Ecstasy is a new cafe that has made an entry, serving some delicious continental food. This cosy cafe has a Pinterest vibe to it - with walls painted with abstract accents and hipster tungsten bulbs - and makes a great date spot.

They serve a variety of Cafe Conti food like all day breakfast, overnight mason jars, open toasts and sandwiches, salads, appetisers, pizzas, pasta and other mains. The mixed veg cigar rolls with Aioli sauce priced at INR 180 is highly recommended and it is a melange of Japanese rolls made out of rice paper with an Italian twist. If you are a vegetarian, do try their Ecstasy Gourmet Veg Burger priced at INR 260. It is huge and quite filling for a tiny person like yours truly. The Pan Seared Fish Fillet priced at INR 400 is an absolute winner as the fish is well cooked and drizzled with a fish sauce with a hint of white wine. The service is quite fast and the waiters are quite attentive.

They also sell Siddapur fine coffee in different blends, spices like cloves, cardamom and black pepper, mulberry preserve and pickles from The Earth Reserve. There are some cute little indoor plants that may catch your attention and yes, they are for sale.

