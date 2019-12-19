Backpacking through town? With comfy dorm rooms, cool events and fun all around, Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast is where you should head to for a budget stay.
Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast: Budget Stays And Fun Events For Backpackers
Travelling on a shoestring budget and looking out for a space where you can stay in the city? Look no further than Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast, touted to be Bangalore’s first international standard hostel. While Ashok Pinto and Stanley Lobo started off the venture with a humble six-bed dorm guesthouse in 2015, the place currently has two spaces {within walking distance of each other} with a total of 26 beds. AC and non-AC dorm rooms {ones with attached bathroom are also available} with bunk beds and lockers are what you have on offer here. Other facilities include free internet, a common area with a microwave and a refrigerator, and services {for an additional cost} like laundry and bicycles for hire. Oh, and don’t be surprised if you run into their pet cats!
Beyond Bed And Breakfast
Mornings here start with the complimentary breakfast at their charming Dreamcatcher Cafe which serves as a communal space for guests from both hostels. They also have a spacious terrace where you can gather in the evenings and bond with fellow travelers over a drink or two. Going out of their way to make sure you never have a dull moment while you’re in the city, the folks at Electric Cats organise regular events like pub crawls, walking tours and even in-house barbecue dinners. If you’re planning to be around for a while, you could offer voluntary services in exchange for a free stay! In fact, an elaborate mural you will spot on the wall here was done by one of the artists, during his stay here.
Price: INR 450 upwards {per night}
