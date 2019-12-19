Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast: Budget Stays And Fun Events For Backpackers

Mornings here start with the complimentary breakfast at their charming Dreamcatcher Cafe which serves as a communal space for guests from both hostels. They also have a spacious terrace where you can gather in the evenings and bond with fellow travelers over a drink or two. Going out of their way to make sure you never have a dull moment while you’re in the city, the folks at Electric Cats organise regular events like pub crawls, walking tours and even in-house barbecue dinners. If you’re planning to be around for a while, you could offer voluntary services in exchange for a free stay! In fact, an elaborate mural you will spot on the wall here was done by one of the artists, during his stay here.

Price: INR 450 upwards {per night}