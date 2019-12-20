From Home To Personal Care Appliances And Gadgets, Hit Up This Store

Looking for a one stop shop for your electronics needs? Croma has your back. Located on the ground floor at Meenakshi Mall, the multi brand store stocks up on electronics for every need. Be it daily appliances like washing machines and smart phones or ones for entertainment like multi use speakers (with interactive LED accessories), gaming consoles and car accessories. For those of you just setting up homes, they have everything from refrigerators (even those smart ones with a touch display), ovens (convection microwaves, the huge ones for hadrcore baking, and the small oven toaster grills too), to lights and security cameras.

Of course they have televisions, streaming devices, home theatre systems, and should you feel the need to make your entertainment room extra fun, just pick up a Karaoke machine. For smaller electronics, they have iron boxes, cameras, microphones, computer and laptop accessories, hair dryers, straighteners, and even those heated brushes that will leave your hair smooth and soft after running through your hair once. Men, they also have shavers, trimmers, and some weights and scales for your body’s maintenance. The staff at the store will easily pick up on what you want (even if you don’t know what yet) and help you choose. If they don’t have exactly what you’re looking for, they can source it for you as well.