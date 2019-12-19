This Store Has Dresses So Pretty, You'll Find Many Excuses To Party

Any time you need to wear a dress for a special event, everything in your closet seems unworthy. And if we're being really honest, it's just another excuse to go shopping -- so, if you're looking to buy a dress (or two!) to wear to all the cocktail parties and gals night outs, then check out Elegance in New BEL Road.

Located right next to Uwee, the store houses everything Western -- be it jeans, cotton trousers, dresses, skirts or gowns. Our favourite picks were an onion pink tulle dress that you could wear to formal events, a white midi skirt with lace details, and their stacks of pretty tops -- peplum, cold shoulders, and tops with pearl embellishments were some pieces that caught our eye. What really steals the show is their collection of dresses. Whether you're looking for pretty, summery ones or fancier options (like bodycon dresses and gowns) to wear to all the events lined up this year, you'll find it all here.

Prices for the dresses start from INR 1,000 and go up to INR 4,500. You'll also find accessories like handbags, clutches, scarves and stoles in the store that you can pair with your outfit for that extra oomph. They have some sizing options (S to XL) and also offer alteration services in-store.