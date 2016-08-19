So hair spas can be expensive, yeah, we get it. And your hair is badly in need for one, like desperately. This one by L’Oreal works wonders, leaves your hair feeling soft and even smells great. Mix it with hydrating capsules for best results, and use every three to four months or as and when required. This will last you for an average of two years, so this is a pretty cool investment.

Brand: L’Oreal

Price: INR 750 for the hair spa cream and INR 600 for the hydrating concentrate