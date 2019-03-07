Check Out This Cafe which Bakes Wonderful Vegan Desserts

Who knew Vegan desserts could be this amazing? Now we know. Enerjuvate Studio & Cafe with its very niche vegan dishes serves absolutely lip-smacking and yummy desserts. The brownie sizzler, the cheesecakes and the choco pudding, all of them are dairy free and to die for. The price starts from INR 180 and ranges till INR 280. The delicacies are such that even non-vegans would love them. The host of the cafe herself is very friendly and humble. If she happens to be around, she will be more than happy to interact and share expertise on the food items. Taste these desserts and I am sure you will fall in love with vegan desserts more than ever!