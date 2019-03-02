Fit for royalty, the English Breakfast fuels you up for a day of hard work or bumming around, whichever you prefer. Creamy eggs done just the way you like them, strips of greasy bacon, a stack of sausages, and a silken mash — if that doesn’t wake you up, nothing will. We recommend that you get your first calorie-filled meal of the day at these restaurants around town.
Beans, Bread And Bacon: Go English With These Breakfasts In Town
Smoke House Deli
Regular breakfast treats are given a fancy avatar here. You can order fluffy omelettes made with English cheddar, a poached eggs and smoked salmon combination, while their signature fried eggs come with bacon, asparagus and parmesan. Along with your eggs, you can order baked beans, hash brown, and chicken sausages.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Hole In The Wall Cafe
Ask for their All English Breakfast and you’ll get a plate piled with sausages, bacon, two fried eggs, baked beans, sauteed mushrooms, mashed potatoes and a grilled tomato. All of this accompanies slices of brown bread and butter. You probably won’t miss food the rest of the day after this.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Urban Solace
Urban Solace lets you pick from a Traditional or a Special English Breakfast Platter. While both offer you canned juice, eggs made to order (sunny side up, scrambled, fried or masala omelette), baked beans and chicken sausages along with bread, butter and jam, the Special spread lets you indulge in a Cheese or Mushroom Omelette and hash browns. Oh, and a choice of bacon or salami and tea or coffee.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
154 Breakfast Club
Their Big Breakfast line-up will ensure that you start the day on a high note. Pick the Simple Veg option and you’ll get mushroom ragout, baked beans, potatoes, and grilled tomatoes that are presented with toast and a fresh salad. Non-vegetarians can gleefully tuck into sausages, bacon, baked beans, potatoes, grilled tomatoes and eggs done to order.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Plan B
Plan B’s recently introduced all-day breakfast lets you enjoy a classic English brekkie with eggs, bacon, baked beans, grilled tomato and hash browns served with toast.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Cafe Noir
While they have French and American versions as well, their English Breakfast (available only on weekends) does a splendid job of replicating the traditional meal. For your money’s worth you’ll get two eggs loaded with mushrooms, cheese, ham, bacon or bell peppers or a simple, no-fuss omelette. You’ll also get chicken sausages, bacon, ham, grilled tomatoes and sauteed mushrooms.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Ants Cafe & Store
Simple and delicious is what you can expect from the English breakfast here. The spread includes eggs done to your liking, chicken sausages, baked beans and grilled tomatoes that go well with the crunchy toast.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Koshy's
From fried sausages to omelettes (even bacon and mutton variants are available) and Baked Beans Toast, this legendary restaurant has all the staples for a sumptuous English breakfast. And, to wash it all down, order yourself the Koshy’s Special Coffee.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Lot Like Crepes
This compact cafe has won over the foodie crowd with top-notch creations including their version of the English breakfast. It includes mini pancakes, mushrooms, eggs, chicken sausages, and potato hash.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Freskka
While they don’t have a dedicated English breakfast platter, you can make up your own a la carte version. You can choose bestsellers like baked beans, hash brown, cheese and chilli toast, Scotch eggs and sausages.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Boondock Bistro
Served only on weekends, their English Fry Up brings along two eggs (scrambled, poached or fried), strips of bacon, sausages, baked beans, sautéed mushrooms, mash and tomatoes.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Connie’s Restaurant
There are three versions of the English breakfast on offer here. The Lazy Breakfast comes with juice, a club sandwich and a coffee. The Queen’s Breakfast gets fancier with four chicken cold cuts and sausages, unlimited eggs, bread, juice and coffee. But the ultimate is the King’s breakfast where you get two pork cold cuts, plus the Queen’s brekkie.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Cafe Terra
The full English breakfast is a whopper with bacon, sausages, eggs and slices of bread. There’s also hash browns, grilled tomatoes, baked beans and potatoes to wolf down. Finish up with a hot cup of coffee or tea, or a refreshing juice.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The White Room
Create your own English breakfast at this quaint tea house. Start off with ordering eggs – plain, cheesy, scrambled, fried or whites-only. Along with this you can get sausages, baked beans, speciality breads and sautéed vegetables.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Bootlegger
The meat lover’s version of the English breakfast here comes with baked beans, choice of eggs, bacon, sausages and toast. For the vegetarian version, the non-vegetarian stuff gets replaced with mushrooms, sauteed vegetables, and grilled tomatoes. If you want to pack in a few more calories, you can tuck into French toast served with a berry compote instead of plain toast.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
