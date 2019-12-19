Forget Breakfast, Have Lunch At Tiffany's Instead For INR 249

You know that feeling - it's the end of the month, and that last 500 rupee note in your wallet is just asking for it to be spent. Take our advice and head to Tiffany's Restaurant in Shanti Nagar. Every day of the week, they have a lunch buffet spread that has everything from street food to Chindian fare, as well as North Indian and South Indian food - all this for just INR 249 (plus taxes).

When we went, there was only one rickety old standing fan next to our table (no AC) and all the curtains were closed, so it was pretty stuffy. Still, the service more than made up for the ambience - the wait staff pointed us to the buffet section and were always on their feet if they were called for. For starters, we got to choose from options like Dahi Puri, Basa Fish Fry, and Gobi 65. Everything was surprisingly well done and tasty, so of course, we took second and third helpings. There was a suspicious looking vegetable fry dish too, but for the life of us we couldn't tell what vegetable it was and it was too tough to chew anyway.

As for the mains, they had everything from appams, paranthas, vegetable pulao and white rice that you could pair with dal, channa gravy, or rasam. We also tried their noodles with this delish Chicken Manchurian gravy and fell in love at first bite. By the end of it all, when we couldn't stuff our faces anymore and called for the bill, the waiter hurriedly brought us the dessert of the day, which we'd completely forgotten about in the middle of our food coma. On this day, it was plain vanilla ice cream with a rasgulla (a hard pass for the LBB team), but the rest of the meal was total VFM and we're already planning our next visit there!