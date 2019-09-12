Best Place To Hang Out For A Pint Of Beer & Amazing Food

Boasting of a chill vibe, amazing cocktails, and even better deals, House of Commons should be your go-to place if you're looking to beat stress and adulthood drama. With amazing decor, groovy tunes and the fun crowd giving you more reasons to relax, this cafe has a lot more to offer than just its super chill vibe. It has a variety of stupendous choices when it comes to their menu of food and cocktails and the staff handling the bar is extremely courteous and sensitive towards your needs and wishes. If you're looking for a chill evening with your gal pals then I'd definitely recommend you to sip on some Frozen Daiquiris and rekindle. Food ordered: 🔥 Mediterranean Garden Pizza- Loved the way the layers of cheese mingled with crisp vegetables and brought about the deliciousness of the warm pizza. We'd requested the chef to do away with Artichokes and add black olives instead, which he sweetly agreed to. So, a big shoutout to the cafe for its courteous staff as well! 🔥Tandoori Stuffed Mushrooms- Oh my God, have I ever tasted mushrooms cooked better than the tasteful pieces served at HOC? I think not! Mushroom stuffed with authentic & exquisite spices, grilled with capsicums and served with a sour mint chutney ought to be your ideal appetizer in the Vegetarian category. Highly Recommended! 🔥Chicken Wings- I believe I've been brought to this Earth to taste Chicken Wings from every Cafe there is and I also believe I'm fulfilling my purpose in the aptest manner there is. Well, if I had to describe the Chicken Wings served at HOC then I'd say they were spicy, tangy and a product of the game of spices. But I also feel that the chicken pieces could have been juicier and softer. Cocktails ordered: 🍸Frozen Daiquiri with Strawberry syrup. 🍸 Cosmopolitan If you were to take my advice, I'd suggest that you make use of the mind-blowing deals & offers that House of Commons boasts of throughout the week, because why not? Also, you HAVE to try the Frozen Daiquiri if you love experimenting with liquor. Else, you're good to go with their pitchers/ towers of beer too.