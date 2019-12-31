Enjoy A Homely Andhra Meal At This Restaurant In Kammanahalli

If you hear Andhra cuisine and immediately think about a lot of chillies and spices, then hold up. This place will surely change your perspective towards Andhra cuisine. This place is serving straight-up authentic Andhra food. The balance of spices is so banged on that you can taste every element in the dish and the chillies are not at all overpowering the flavours. My personal favourite was the Ulavacharu biryani and Gongura mutton Biryani. The flavours of the Gongura leaves was nicely balancing out the spiciness of the biryani and the meat was cooked to perfection. On the other hand, the ulavacharu was so smooth and soul-satisfying. The slightly sweet and soy like flavour due to fermentation of the Ulavacharu and the deep hearty flavour of the horse gram was so soothing. The Ulavacharu Mutton Biryani was something divine.